OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data this month showing the largest spike in inflation since the financial crisis in 2008, according to Center Square. The department reported that all items index increased 5% before seasonal adjustment over the past 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4% increase for the period ending August 2008.
The BLS stated that the food index increased 0.4% in May, which is the same increase as it was in April.
Higher inflation means more expensive goods and services and some Ozaukee County businesses have had to deal with this issue.
Wayne’s Drive-In in Cedarburg has been updating their customers on Facebook of increasing food prices at their establishment. On Wednesday, the restaurant said that burgers have had three increases since their last menu adjustment a short time ago and that other beef items are increasing as well. Wayne’s Drive-In reported that fryer oil doubled in price, anything made of plastic or paper is increasing, chicken prices have gone up and dressings and anything made with oil or shortening are rising.
On top of the increases, the restaurant stated that many items are hard to come by and secondary sources or substitutes have become normal. The restaurant added that they may run out of some items on occasion.
“As always ... we’re doing our best to take the minimum increases necessary to stay a viable business,” Wayne’s Drive-In said. “If (and it appears this is a mighty big if) prices go down ... we will make adjustments downward as we have in the past.”
Menu price increases at Wayne’s Drive-In took effect last Wednesday.
Michael Tsuchihashi, owner of Atlas BBQ in Grafton, said food prices have gone up pretty much across the board.
“Chicken wings are experiencing the biggest swing, but we’re pretty much experiencing increases in all categories,” he said June 10. “We will be increasing prices soon but we haven’t finalized our thoughts on that yet.”
He added, “This happens often and we need to be aware of what’s going on in the economy — if there is a drought, sick animals, transportation challenges, labor shortages, etc. have always affected our pricing and we just need to adjust accordingly.”
Gordon Goggin, owner of the Stilt House in Cedarburg, said they have not raised their menu prices at this time.
“Commodity prices across the board continue to increase especially within the last 60 days,” he said. “Our philosophy is to avoid passing along price increases to our guests because it creates confusion. The restaurant industry in general is under tremendous pressure from commodity price increases, labor shortages and significant increases in demand which creates the perfect-storm scenario.”
Ryan Olsen, owner of Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly in both Cedarburg and Mequon, said beef, poultry and pork have all seen larger-than-normal price increases this summer. He noted that not only does that affect the meat department but also the deli counter as well including lunch meat and deli salads.
“That also then trickles down to any other product that uses those ingredients in the grocery aisles,” he said. “The supply market, including anything made of plastic, has also taken larger-than-normal increases recently as well.”
He added, “In normal years, by the end of summer, prices tend to normalize. We are hoping that is the case again this year.”