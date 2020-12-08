WEST BEND — The Historic West Bend Theatre, Inc. has landed two federal/ state grants for COVID-19 emergency relief totaling $108,658.
The grants were awarded through Gov. Tony Evers’ office from a $2 billion fund to the state under the federal CARES Act.
“These two grants will help to fill a big financial hole caused by the pandemic,” said Nic Novaczyk, HWBT president.
“We had our grand opening for the restored theater on March 14 and were forced to close the next day,” Novaczyk said.
“Revenues went to zero until we reopened on a very limited basis in the late spring,” said Novaczyk.
The grants, along with private emergency donations, will allow the theater to continue to offer movies on a limited basis, a concert once a month and to host meetings and parties for small groups.
“We are eager to get back to full programming and larger audiences,” said Novaczyk.
Meanwhile, the theater is using the strictest standard for social distancing, hygiene and audience numbers.
The second round of CARES distributions were announced this week. The Bend received $64,000 in the round.
In all, $15 million will be awarded in the round to 94 establishments that offer live music and other forms of entertainment across Wisconsin.