Holiday pop-up opening in Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — A local pop-up shop, Collective Goods, is planning to open a popup retail location from Saturday through Dec. 23rd at 927 Greenridge Drive, Mukwonago this holiday season.
The business changed plans due to COVID-19 this year.
Mukwonago resident Kim Siewert opened the southeastern Wisconsin franchise of Collective Goods and had to pivot in 2020.
“I go into every hospital and I go into every big large corporation, so everything from Rockwell, to GE, to Harley, to Northwestern Mutual ... I go in there and I set up a pop-up shop with them,” she said. “I usually go in two to three times a year in all of these locations because my products change all the time, always getting new stuff, and it’s fundraising.”
Siewert said she usually donates to local communities. This year, due to COVID-19, Siewert is unable to go to large businesses and hospitals due to safety concerns.
Siewert first decided to start a website, which she spent three days working to get online in March. Over the shutdown, Siewert was able to deliver items to those stuck at home with the motto of being “faster than Amazon” with delivery, as she delivers many items herself.
“They can go online and they can place the order and I deliver,” she said. “What I do is a $5 flat delivery fee all over the Milwaukee area. If they spend $75 or more then delivery is free.”
Siewert also ships all over the U.S.
Over the summer, business slowed down, so she decided to rent a space for retail as well. She plans to offer curbside pick-up options at the retail location.
“It’s not going to be the same as it has been in the different facilities,” Siewert said. “When I go into a hospital or I go into a business, people are so excited because it’s fun and different. So this little store, it’s going to be the same as when they come shop with me.”
The business offers a variety of items, including holiday decorations, cooking ware, electronics, kids items, health/wellness items, pillows, aromatherapy and more.
To view the website, visit www.collectivegoodsmke.com.