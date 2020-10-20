Holton Bros. of Grafton helps repair platform at Interurban Depot

GRAFTON — Holton Bros. donated their masonry expertise to the Ozaukee County Historical Society by repairing the brick platform at the historic Interurban Depot, also known as the Hazel Wirth Archives and Research Center. Over the years both water and vegetation have been working to push apart the bricks on the outer wall and steps of the platform. The freezing, thawing, expansion and contraction have also contributed to the bricks getting loose or falling off.
“Charlie Schell of Holton Bros. knew just the right products and techniques to use to repair the platform and steps,” reads a release from the Ozaukee County Historical Society. “It looks great again and should stay that way for many years to come! Thank you Holton Bros!”.
The Interurban Depot served the Milwaukee Northern Electric Railway from 1906 to 1948.