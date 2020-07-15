Home decor, furniture boutique Violet Blue opens downtown

OCONOMOWOC — A new business has entered Oconomowoc’s downtown landscape as furniture and home decor boutique Violet Blue, 122 N. Main St., has opened its doors to the public.
Owner Renee Drews is an Oconomowoc native who recently moved back and said she is glad she did.
“I love it here, I’ve missed my hometown,” Drews said.
Drews said she has owned her own business for years — going back to when she owned a small shop in Bay View called the Victorian Cottage in the 1980s, entered the food industry with her own deli for 10 years and then opened Violet’s Junkyard Gal.
“The opportunity came along to open Violet Blue and I couldn’t pass it up,” Drews said. “It’s kind of in my blood.”
Her upbringing is also in the name as her new business is named after her grandmother Violet and Blue because of Drews’ eye color.
Drews said her inspiration for the store in part comes from the lessons she learned from her grandmother when she was a child.
“She always got stuff together and kept me busy or was constantly making things and creating things,” she said.
But her inspiration also draws from her father’s craftsmanship as well.
“He taught me to do different things in all veins of life as sort of a jack of all trades,” Drews said. “He taught me to always be creative and to make and create things.”
Violet Blue offers a showcase of artisan furniture created by local artists as well as an option to connect with artists to have a piece custom made, Drews said.
“We’re also going to have a design bar where (customers) can go inside this folder and choose from one of my vendors who specializes in what they are looking for and have it custom made,” she said.
Drews said she does plan on having a grand opening in the near future, possibly in September or October, but wants to wait until the pandemic slows down a bit so people can come in to see the store and they can have a celebration.
Drews said the announcement will be made on the store’s Facebook page Violet Blue.
Moving into her new space has led her to realize how many great businesswomen are in downtown Oconomowoc, Drews said.
“I just think it’s awesome how all the small shops really want to get together and support each other,” Drews said. “I think that is important.”