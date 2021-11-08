WEST BEND — Community members are invited to take the first look at downtown West Bend’s newest home decor shop, Crane & Arrow, 101 S. Sixth Ave., during a grand opening event on Nov. 19.
Owner Krysti Wick stated Crane & Arrow is a mix of antique and vintage pieces with new inventory. The shop offers various solutions to multiple areas of the home, as well as gifts for different occasions.
“I have always loved home decor. I have done several large-scale renovations and most recently I renovated a building for my office,” she said.
Wick, who is a chiropractor, received many comments from people coming in about how they loved the decor. She also got comments about how there were no stores offering the style in the area.
Crane & Arrow features home design options that Wick describes as eclectic contemporary and a mix of old and new. Shoppers will find repurposed pieces, as well as upscale, contemporary options.
“I love making old, new, and reimagining what it could be. Most of my renovation projects in my past have been cool older buildings, and I just really am drawn to the history of things and repurposing them in a new light,” Wick said.
Wick also works with antiques dealers and market sources to find vintage items.
“Especially with everyone spending a lot more time at home now, I’ve found that everyone just wants their space to be beautiful and reflective of their personality. I wanted to give them an opportunity to have another option in downtown West Bend,” Wick said. “Downtown is doing so well and there’s so many fun options down here, so really it’s about bringing a different home decor style to the area that we don’t have available in West Bend.”
During the grand opening, scheduled Nov. 19 from 5:30-8 p.m., the first 50 attendees will receive $10 off their first $50 purchase. Those in attendance can also enter to win a custom furniture piece in a raffle (open through Nov. 28) and be some of the first to shop the store’s inventory and meet the Crane & Arrow team.
“It’ll be a great way to open the shop and introduce things with everyone holiday shopping,” she said.
Those interested in attending the grand opening are asked to RSVP on the Crane & Arrow “Grand Opening!” Facebook page. Store hours opening weekend continue Nov. 20 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Crane & Arrow is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, follow Crane & Arrow on Facebook and Instagram (@craneandarrow_wi), or visit www.craneandarrow.com.