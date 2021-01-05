MEQUON — As of the start of the New year, Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee launched a new program targeting those with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive impairments, called Memory at Home. This care program is available throughout its four-county service area — Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee County. This specialty program brings Certified Dementia Specialists (CDS) into the client’s home to help with daily activities and companionship. Home Helpers’ CDS are supervised by its highly skilled and experienced geriatric care nurses who have also completed additional Certified Dementia Practitioner training.
“Prior to the COVID pandemic I saw an opportunity to better serve individuals with cognitive challenges in the comfort of their own home. I’ve always felt oneon- one care was the best care model. The addition of credentialed caregivers and geriatric nurses will deliver exceptional care to our community and differentiate our agency,” said Owner and CEO of Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee Tim Bireley.
“COVID-19 delayed our introduction of the Memory at Home program as training for our caregivers had to be redirected to client safety,” said Bireley. “However, over the last several months we have been increasing our skills, completing our certifications and forming a select team of Certified Dementia Specialists. Completing the certification curriculum is a profound commitment. Each of our staff have undergone over 75 hours of training and testing. We collaborated with Teepa Snow and Positive Approach to Care to devise this exclusive, new homebased service. We are now ready to bring this homebased cognitive service to the community.”
Teepa Snow is a nationally recognized expert on dementia care and founder of Positive Approach to Care, an organization that advocates and provides dementia care training, and consulting specializing to healthcare professionals and family care partners. Snow worked hand-in-hand with Home Helpers to help make the new Memory at Home service a reality.
“Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee is taking a big step towards improving care for people living with dementia,” said Snow. “Their training program is designed to help families and care providers effectively respond to the needs of people who are living with dementia rather than react to the challenges and frustrations that occur. Their focused effort on providing supportive services will foster positive interactions and promote dignity and life worth living.”
Bireley believes the new specialty care program fills a current void in the Greater Milwaukee community.
“With assisted care and memory care communities now instituting very restricted contact and mobility for their residents due to the pandemic, these facilities can be lonely places,” Bireley said. “Memory at Home allows us to bring the care to the individual and to maintain the freedoms and familiarity of where our clients live.”
To learn more about care from Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee call 262-365-1443, email info@homehelperswi.com or visit www.homehelperswi.com.