Home prices increase as sales decline in metro Milwaukee

Home sales declined 13.7% in the four-county metro Milwaukee area in June compared to one year ago, but home prices increased 5.6%, according to data released Tuesday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
In the report, GMAR President Mike Ruzicka says that cornonavirus is not severely affecting the home-selling market.
“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, brokers were very happy with the volume and pace of the market the last couple of months,” the report reads. “There was a great deal of fear that coronavirus would severely impact the market, but, beginning with the state’s Safer at Home order, which declared real estate an essential service, sellers and buyers continue to be active.”
Buyers have gone increasingly online for their home searches, which has also proven to be a safe way for people to sell their homes.
“Buyers are very active online, which means sellers should consider getting their property on the market soon to take advantage of the strong demand for properties,” Ruzicka wrote.
Despite people looking for homes in southeastern Wisconsin, the seven-county area declined in sales by 10.1%. In the four-county metro area of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties, 13.7% fewer homes sold in June 2020 compared to June 2019.
Waukesha County saw the greatest decline at 18.8%, but Ozaukee County wasn’t far behind at 17.6%. Home sales declined 10.8% in Washington County and 10.6% in Milwaukee County.
Good news for home sellers is that the average sale price in the four-county metropolitan area increased 5.6% or $16,532 during the second quarter. The average sale price in the period rose from $294,098 to $310,630.
Home sale prices rose the most in Milwaukee County, which saw an increase of 8%. The average home sale price in Ozaukee County rose by 6.5%, while Waukesha County had a 5.1% uptick followed by Washington County at 4.3%.
The average home sale prices by county in June 2020 were: $211,861 in Milwaukee County; $369,305 in Waukesha County; $376,159 in Washington County; and $285,194 in Ozaukee County.