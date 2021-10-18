When it comes to home projects, one area expert says the wait for new supplies could go on for a while.
As supply chain-related delays and slowdowns impact a variety of industries, some types of products for home updates are not immune.
Lissa Rolenc, owner and creative director at 4 Design, LLC, said those planning to launch home renovation projects should expect delays for certain items.
“Right now, the shortage in raw materials is for paint,” Rolenc said. “If anyone is starting a new project, you are not going to be able to paint until February or March.”
4 Design LLC is based in the greater Milwaukee area and has completed projects throughout the United States. It bills itself on its website as a “full service, commercial interior design firm specializing in senior living and multi-family housing.”
Slowed product distribution and rising prices for petrochemical companies are the result of a variety of factors, from the pandemic to a winter freeze in Texas, lighting strike in Louisiana and hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, according to an Associated Press report published in late September.
Shortages are being felt in particular by big contractors needing same-colored paint for apartment complexes and major projects, the report said.
Another area experiencing a slowdown is the furniture industry, according to Rolenc.
“The other delay I’m seeing is furniture. We’re looking at almost six months lead time,” she said.
One of Rolenc’s customers recently sold their home and furniture before a move and since then haven’t been able to procure new items.
“This couple moved into a new house and now they have no furniture,” she said.
Rolenc also noted that there have been a series of mergers in carpet companies, which may impact carpet availability.
Furniture delays are a global problem, according to a recent report by Bloomberg News.
The report said long wait times on furniture are occurring across the nation, the United Kingdom and a host of other countries.
“Companies say unique headwinds have resulted in delays: a combination of Covid-related problems, increased demand for housing, extreme weather and an unexpected foam shortage,” the report said.
Those looking at new construction homes in the coming months will need to be prepared, according to Rolenc. Maybe see what furniture family members have stashed in their basements that can be used for the present, she added.
“Just plan ahead. Don’t think if you’re building a new house and you’re going to buy all new furniture and have it tomorrow,” Rolenc said.
There are slowdowns in shipping, as well, according to Rolenc, who said some items will ship and then be held up at an interim location.
“Something will leave Ohio and then go to Tennessee and then it sits in a terminal for two to three weeks,” she said.
There are some home project products that are not experiencing supply chain slowdowns, however.
“I haven’t had any issues with kitchen cabinets or vanity cabinets. A lot of those companies are local. And countertops haven’t been an issue,” said Rolenc, who added that some flooring products are still widely available.
“A lot of vinyl plank and tiles are made here in the U.S.,” she said.
Rolenc advised that homeowners consider how particular they are about projects before starting out.
“Keep your options open,” she said, noting that those who are specific about what they would like to use may want to postpone projects until supply chain difficulties ease.
The AP report said analysts expect the petrochemical crunch to last into 2022. Rolenc is hearing that costs may start coming down around the first of the year.
“And I’m hearing the supply chain should be back to normal by the end of February,” she said.
Mostly, Rolenc recommends employing patience.
“Just be patient. Everybody is trying to do their best. People in the trades are overworked and overbooked,” she said.