Home sales increase 3.1% in July for metro Milwaukee

People who want a new home are still buying despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, which showed there was a 3.1% increase in home sales for the metro Milwaukee area in July compared to the same month in 2019.
In the four-county metropolitan area, Ozaukee County saw the greatest increase at 9.5% in July compared to July 2019. Waukesha County had a 5.2% increase and Washington County had a 2.4% increase, while Milwaukee County saw a decline of 1.2%.
“There was a great deal of fear that coronavirus would severely impact the market, but brokers were very happy with the volume and pace of the market in July,” reads the report prepared by GMAR President Mike Ruzicka. “Notwithstanding an unemployment rate around 10%, historically low interest rates helped fuel buyer interest and sustained a resilient market.”
Home listings continue to lag behind demand.
In July, only Milwaukee County saw an increase in home listings at 3.7% compared to July 2019. Waukesha County had the greatest decline at 7.7%, followed by Washington County at 5.9% and Ozaukee County was closer behind at 5.5%.
“Since the beginning of 2016, a span of 55 months, only 20 months — 36% of the time — had an increase in homes listed for sale,” Ruzicka wrote. “While listings shrank during that time, sales increased. Sales were up in 35 of the 55 months, or 64% of the time.
“That dynamic explains why prices have been increasing, and why buyers have had a hard time finding properties to choose from.”
Ruzicka also said the lack of new single-family and condominium construction also has a negative impact on new home listings.