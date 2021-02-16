Home sales, prices up in January

Not only were people buying more houses in the four-county metro Milwaukee area during January, they were paying more for them.
According to data released Monday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, the median sale prices in Washington, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties were up in January 2021 compared to January 2020. When comparing January 2021 to the previous January, data shows that single-family unit prices were up 8.5% in January, and condominiums and townhomes were up 5.3%.
“Comparing this past January to the pre-pandemic January of 2020 reveals two noteworthy trends: First, despite high unemployment, buyers were able to afford houses. Buyers with secure employment took advantage of historically low mortgage interest rates,” wrote Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR, in the report.
“Second, the pandemic pushed buyers to seek comfort and security. Not wanting to continue renting or looking for more space, the pandemic caused buyers to re-evaluate their housing situation — particularly those working from home — and seek a place they could ‘live, work, and play’ within four walls.”
For the month of January 2021, Ozaukee County led the region in home sales with 83 units sold, or a 15.3% increase compared to January 2020. Milwaukee County had 708 units sold, a 12.4% increase. Waukesha County had a 2.7% increase with 301 units sold while Washington County remained flat with 97 units sold both months. For the four-county region, home sales increase 8.9% when comparing January 2021 to January 2020.
Ruzicka said that the trend of people wanting to buy homes is not without some problems.
“The greater Milwaukee market has not been building anything close to the number of units that the market demands. While that does put pressure on prices it also prevents many from achieving their goal of owning a home,” he wrote.
In addition, new home listings decreased in most of southeastern Wisconsin, except for Milwaukee County, which only had a six-unit gain in listings, according to GMAR.
“The market’s lack of listings is a problem that has been compounding for years,” Ruzicka wrote.
Since the beginning of 2016, a span of 61 months or 41% of the time, there was an increase in homes listed for sale.