MADISON — The latest single-housing permit numbers show that homebuilding has remained steady through the second quarter of 2020, according to a press release issued by the Wisconsin Builders Association.
Data was compiled by information required to be submitted by municipalities to the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
The data shows 3,133 permits were issued across the state in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3,633 in the second quarter of 2019.
“Homebuilding permits are down just 16% in Q2 of this year compared to Q2 of last year,” said Wisconsin Builders Association Executive Director Brad Boycks. “Thankfully, construction was exempt through the Safer at Home orders. We strongly believe our exemption kept homebuilding alive, providing much-needed housing and jobs for people across Wisconsin.”
Year-to-date numbers include a decrease in building permits by 3.8 percent. So far in 2020, 5,074 permits have been issued compared to 5,276 from January through June of 2019.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many instances of supply delays and delays of both new builds and remodels across the state by homeowners, so the fact we are down just slightly compared to last year is great news,” said WBA President Jeff Dorner. “We are thrilled at how strong homebuilding has been through this last quarter and are hopeful to see it continue through quarter three.”