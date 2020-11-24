The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors is offering additional insight into the four-county metro Milwaukee real estate market with its new Realtors Price Point Report.
According to the release, when comparing October 2020 sales to October 2019 sales, there were significant changes in the market with sales of single-family houses and condos up in almost every price point.
One of the year’s hottest market segments — homes priced between $200,000 and $399,999 — saw sales increase 41%, from 739 units in October 2019 to 1,041 units in 2020, according to the report.
“There are two primary reasons for the dramatic increase in sales. First, the timing of the entire real estate market has shifted in 2020 from the typical spring-summer market to a summer-fall market,” said Mike Ruzicka, GMAR president.
“Second, there appears to be more interest in homeownership due to the coronavirus pandemic. As more people are forced to work from home, they’ve re-evaluated their living situation, and many have decided to look for a more comfortable place to live, work and play in the same location,” Ruzicka said An example of the second point is at the high end of the market, where properties over $500,000 were up 75% over October 2019. In the metropolitan market, many properties above that price point are on a lake and/or have a good amount of acreage surrounding them.
In addition, the speed of home sale transactions, measured by the days a property is on the market, accelerated in October, according to the GMAR.
Looking at the days on market of October 2019 and 2020 sales, Ruzicka said that days on the market fewer than 30 days went up 47% since October 2019.
The 1,671 units that sold in October 2020, accounted for 74% of all sales that month.
Another 15% sold between 31-60 days. In total, 89% of properties that sold in October, were only on the market for two months.