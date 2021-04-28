It’s a race for inventory in the housing market this spring.
Properties last month typically sold in 18 days, a record low, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors.
And the median existing home sale price rose by a record-breaking annual pace of 17.2 percent to an historic high of $329,100, the report said.
In the Milwaukee metro area, the first quarter represented both the highest recorded number of sales and lowest number of listings, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
Prices were up 11.3 percent in the four-county area of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.
At Bielinski Homes, the building company has updated aspects of its RediHomes, or spec houses, in its homes in the area, including Washington and Waukesha counties.
“We really revamped our RediHomes. Some are going to be available this month,” said Paul Bielinski, CEO and vice president of Bielinski Homes.
Still, he said the company has sold “virtually every standing ready home except for model homes” and is also seeing offers above list price.
“We are seeing people offer more than the list price of a RediHome or condo. They are also removing as many contingencies as they can to present the most attractive offer,” he said. “This is especially important in those situations where multiple offers on the same property occur, which is a more common occurrence today,” Bielinski said.
‘Be prepared’
Housing inventory nationwide in March slightly rose to 1.07 million units, down 28.2 percent year-over-year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
As a result of low inventory levels, Bielinski said more home buyers are interested in building.
He said the flurry of activity seems driven by historically low interest rates and possibly pandemic-related shut downs.
“COVID-19 has caused a lot of people to evaluate their living situation and some are wanting to change,” said Bielinski, who said remodeling projects are also on the rise although costs are higher due to increased material prices.
“Lumber prices keep going up month after month,” he said.
Among the features home buyers are looking for are home offices or built-in work stations as more plan to continue working from home, according to Bielinski.
He said the company’s revamped Harmony Series of homes includes modernized features that are more in demand, like home office space and mud rooms with built-in benches.
Nancy Kurtz Hamm, with Kurtz Realty LLC in Elm Grove, has also seen the demand for inventory in action.
“Basically, market value is what a buyer is willing to pay,” she said.
Hamm said low inventory is also the result of some home owners choosing to remodel and stay put. She advised that those looking to buy go through paperwork with their real estate agent ahead of time, so as to be ready to quickly make an offer in the fast-paced market.
“Be prepared and don’t be discouraged,” she said.
The bigger forces behind the current real estate market supply issue can be traced back to recent years when building and remodeling rates were low, said Marc Weisz, a real estate agent with Benchmark Real Estate in Waukesha.
This has combined with current low interest rates, millennials who had to wait longer to save enough to purchase a home and, most recently, the pandemic.
“The pandemic hit and things got really interesting,” Weisz said. And just as more millennials have become better equipped to buy, the baby boomer generation is looking to downsize.
“The two largest demographics on the planet are buying,” said Weisz, who said the properties under a half a million dollars is where the biggest demand is occurring.
‘A numbers game’
Weisz does not see the current situation as a bubble waiting to burst like the conditions before the Great Recession.
“This is not a bubble,” he said. “We’re dealing with a supply issue.”
Weisz said the situation is widespread throughout the country.
“This is going on nationwide. It’s really everywhere,” he said, adding that it is estimated about 4 million more homes are needed nationwide to match the demand.
To those looking to get into the market, he noted that sellers will be in a good position.
And for those looking to buy, Weisz recommended cutting costs and expenses and saving as much as possible to be in the best possible situation to make an offer.
“A home sale contingency isn’t going to work. No seller is going to accept it,” he said, adding that those selling may consider renting until more inventory becomes available to purchase again.
If renting, he advised asking for a short term or month-to-month lease if possible.
“If you’re going to be buying, you better be prepared to stay in it longer than anticipated,” Weisz said. “You need to be emotionally prepared for a major roller coaster as a buyer.”
Some buyers have been growing frustrated and are dropping out of the search, according to Weisz, who recommended being creative and thinking about the current situation as “a numbers game.”
“Eventually you’re going to hook a fish,” he said.