WAUKESHA – Hop Harvest & Vine, located at 2205 Silvernail Road inside Good Harvest Market, announced they will be hosting their grand reopening event on Saturday.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. customers can enjoy 50% off their entire food and drink bill along with live music at 5 p.m. from local guitarist Joey Leal and at 6:30 p.m. from Milwaukee traditional Irish band Cat and Hare.
The renovation of Good Harvest’s five-year-old Harvest Café began late last summer with an update to their outdoor patio area. The interior renovations were completed in late December. The newly rebranded restaurant opened in mid-January 2021 during the pandemic.
“We are delighted with how the space turned out and had a soft opening in January,” said Joe Nolan, co-owner of Good Harvest Market. “With the COVID19 restrictions being lifted, and people ready to enjoy a delicious healthy meal out, we couldn’t think of a better way to welcome back customers than with a Grand Re-opening Celebration.”
Hop Harvest & Vine offers a menu using an abundance of fresh local ingredients. All menu items are made with 100% certified organic produce, all-natural pasture-raised meats and sustainably sourced seafood.
Menu offerings include breakfast, brunch, artisan pizzas and a new pub and dinner menu. Fresh organic juices, smoothies and local coffees are available along with a rotating selection of local craft beers, kombuchas and ciders from across Wisconsin, along with an extensive list of organic and sustainable wines.