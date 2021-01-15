Hop Harvest & Vine opening today

WAUKESHA — Good Harvest Market, 2205 Silvernail Road, announced they have completed the renovation of their 5-year-old Harvest Café and will be reopening their new restaurant today under the name Hop Harvest & Vine.
According to a press release from Good Harvest Market, the renovations began late last summer with an update to the outdoor patio area. Trails were added in the bordering wetlands area for guests to enjoy a relaxing walk or cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter.
The interior renovations were completed in late December and feature modern and industrial elements with earthy colors and textures.
“We are delighted with how the space turned out,” said Joe Nolan, co-owner of Good Harvest Market. “We look forward to providing our guests with a renewed dining experience. A place where you can relax, encounter familiar faces and make new acquaintances with great food, high quality drinks and pleasant surroundings.”
Hop Harvest & Vine will offer a weekday breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch menu. Fresh organic juices, smoothies and local coffees are also available.
The newly added dinner menu developed by classically trained Chef Erik “Mars” Mahr uses fresh and local ingredients. All menu items are made with 100% certified organic produce, all-natural pasture-raised meats and sustainably sourced seafood.
The restaurant will also offer a rotating selection of local craft beers, kombuchas and ciders from across Wisconsin along with an extensive list of organic and sustainable wines.
“It has been a lot of fun developing this menu with global and world cuisine flavors and pairing dishes with great local beers and handpicked wines to give guests a diverse set of tastes and styles,” said Chef Mars.
For more information, visit www.goodharvestmarket.com.