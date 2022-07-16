HORICON — Horicon Bank and Grafton-based Cornerstone Community Bank announced plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Horicon Bank CEO Frederick F. Schwertfeger said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers and the bank’s local communities.
“We are blessed to find such a complementary partner bank in Cornerstone Community Bank based in Grafton, Menomonee Falls and Slinger,” said Schwertfeger.
Paul A. Foy, Cornerstone Bank president, agreed.
“We see Horicon Bank as having a similar family atmosphere for our employees,” Foy said. “They have a strong business banking function, which will enhance our services to our customers.”
Horicon Bank is a full-service community bank with 20 locations in 15 communities. Cornerstone Community Bank has $250 million in assets.
Foy confirmed that the name of Cornerstore Bank will change, but not until the conversion takes place in the spring of 2023 or later.
Customers will have a different online banking system, but any other impacts to customers, such as new account numbers, are unknown. Horicon will retain all of the Cornerstone customers, include Foy.
Schwertfeger said the merger will also enhance the future regional flagship bank branch at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, which is expected to open in 2023.
The combined organization will keep Horicon Bank’s “The Natural Choice” brand and will be a $1.5 billion bank with a $20-plus million legal lending limit.
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren served as legal counsel and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as financial adviser to Horicon Bank in the transaction. Godfrey & Kahn, S.C. served as legal counsel and Edelman & Co., Ltd. served as financial adviser to Cornerstone Community Bank.
