Hot day, hot deals at Hartford’s Maxwell Street Day

HARTFORD – Maxwell Street Day is an annual event in the city to attract customers and visitors to the downtown, but this year’s event is slightly different. The event had two satellite locations to expand the day’s events to more than just North Main Street.
Despite the heat, bargain hunters and visitors were able to visit and try different foods and beverages on the block long closed area on Main Street, but also near the Ponderosa Steak House along Highway 60 (1285 E. Sumner St.) entering the city and in the Schubert’s Hartford Theatre parking area at 1361 S. Grand Ave. (Highway 83).
Food vendors from outside the city, part of past years’ events, were not invited this year. Instead city bars and restaurants provided food and beverages at open-air locations in the street and adjacent to their businesses.
Jennifer Guenther of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce, who has organized this year’s event, said organizers were trying to bring exposure to more businesses in Hartford and the community than just in the downtown. She called this year’s Maxwell Street Day a “citywide and socially distant event.”
Artisans, crafters and people with antiques set up areas in Sawyer Park, just south of the downtown, which is near the Westphal Mansion along Highway 83 where events continued until 8 p.m.
“It appears we’ve had a good turnout so far,” said Chamber Executive Director Scott Henke in the morning. “With the two other locations we should see people there as well.”
Hartford Mayor Tim Michalak was stationed in an area in front of City Hall.
“It’s good to see people out,” Michalak said.
Michalak said the day’s heat and social distancing should have alleviated any worries individuals might have about their contracting the coronavirus. While he was greeting people at the city’s area by City Hall one man came up and thanked the mayor for opening up the city and businesses as soon as he did during the pandemic.
Two people, who preferred not to give their names while at the location at the Ponderosa restaurant, said they were glad the event was also located in two other areas in addition to downtown. They also expressed no fear of being out during the concern over the coronavirus.
Guenther said there were to be many in-store deals and specials, outside sales and savings at most storefront locations all over the city.