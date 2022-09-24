WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Plan Commission will review final site plans and architectural review for a number of projects at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall.
Items include a final site plan and architectural review for Wildeck, 1900 E. North Street. Wildeck is a manufacturer of industrial steel work platforms, vertical lifts, rideable material lifts, safety guarding products, mezzanine safety gates, and industrial ladders. Proposed site changes including removal of several buildings, a 40,000square-foot, three-story office addition to an existing building, along with construction of a new parking area to serve a new office addition.
Wildeck wants to demolish some of the existing buildings at the location. The office addition will be located on the east side of the existing South manufacturing building.
The existing high voltage substation will be demolished and replaced with a new exterior patio and landscaping. The applicant will be building a new parking lot to the east of the new office addition. 162 new parking stalls will be added, which will meet city code.
The commission will also consider the final site plan & architectural review for Springs at Meadowbrook (north side of Summit Avenue east of Meadowbrook Road). The request is from Continental Properties for a 320-unit multifamily development consisting of 16 buildings and a clubhouse on 28 acres of land.
The commission will also consider the final site plan and architectural review from Advocate Aurora Health to approve façade changes to the building at 1005 Spring City Drive.
The building is the former Master Z’s furniture store. Advocate Aurora has purchased the building and property and would like to convert it into a health clinic. The proposed site plan changes were approved in July. This application is limited to architectural review of the changes to the building itself.
The commission will also consider Waukesha Genesis’ final site plan and architectural review to approve plans for a new car dealership at 1503 E. Moreland Blvd. It is currently the site of the Boucher You Drive It Now Dealership. The applicant plans to demolish the existing building and replace it with a new Hyundai Genesis dealership.
The new building will have an area of 20,000 square feet, roughly five times as large as the existing building. The parking lot will be reconfigured into a rectangular shape. Parking lot entrances, from Manhattan Drive on the west side and to the adjacent Hyundai dealership to the east, will be unchanged from the existing property. Vehicle display will be limited to the front sections of the lot. Service storage and employee parking will be behind the building.