Housing market settling down … slightly

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Anyone who shopped for houses this summer can likely still recall the heat of that market.
But as temperatures cool heading into fall, Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR), said buyers can also expect a more temperate home buying experience, although not one completely divorced from the larger market forces at work.
While prices and competition amongst buyers are still being driven by the low-supply, high demand market, the intensity of that competition is starting to ebb just a bit, at least across Waukesha, Racine, Ozaukee, Kenosha, Walworth, and Washington counties, where GMAR Realtors work.
“The biggest difference on the buyers’ side is that buyers are not competing with as many other people for individual houses,” Ruzicka said on Thursday. “It is still a very strong sellers’ market, but instead of 30 offers that are tens of thousands of dollars over (the asking price), buyers might be competing with two or three different buyers, who are only willing to offer a few thousand dollars over the asking price.”
The reason for the shift is simple, he said: Buyers are becoming more realistic.
“These are quality buyers; smart with good jobs and quality credit. They are willing to extend themselves but not that much,” he said. “Also, the price increase has kind of been built into the market right now. There is kind of a built-in premium, so buyers are not offering much over the asking price.”
More houses, same demand
While inventory continues to grow — in July of this year there were 6,028 units on the market across the fivecounty region as compared to 5,698 units in July 2020 — buyers have continued to gobble those up.
“This year (inventory) has gone up a little bit, but the pie has grown a little bit because there are still so many buyers out there,” Ruzicka said.
There is about three months of inventory on the market, when you look at all the available listings, he said. But if you eliminate the units that are “active with an offer,” that number falls to 1.25 months of inventory. That’s a bit better than it was in June, but still a far cry from the roughly six months of available inventory real estate agents typically like to see.
Most of the homes on the market are existing ones, Ruzicka said. While there is some home building going on right now, and lumber prices have returned to mostly normal levels, it can take about 18 months for new homes to come on the market.
“Ninety percent of the market is people deciding to sell. It’s Boomers and ‘moveups;’ families moving out of their 1,500-square-foot ranch into a larger home,” Ruzicka said.
Despite the lack of inventory, the five-county region has seen record sales during the first half of 2021, with 12,718 homes selling between Jan. 1 and July 1. That’s the highest number of sales the region has seen in more than five years, according to GMAR data.
Robust fall expected
The good news for those still looking for a new home is the market should remain robust even heading into fall and winter. Where the colder months are typically sleepier ones, Ruzicka said many Millennial buyers are expected to continue shopping well into winter in hopes of finally snagging a home for their growing families, especially if their kids are expected to start school anytime in 2022.
That’s a trend that’s expected to play out nationwide, at least according to the National Association of Realtors.
No bubble
As for those concerned that there may be a housing bubble, Ruzicka says those fears are unwarranted.
“When you look at what is needed to create a bubble, it’s speculation and easy money. There is no speculation. There is inexpensive money with low rates, but to access it you have to be a good risk,” he said.