Generative A.I. may be an incredible tool, but a tool in the hands of someone who doesn't know how to use it can have disastrous results for your business. Just look at New York attorney Steven Schwartz, who recently became a prime example of the dangers of A.I. when he used ChatGPT, which he falsely believed to be a "super search engine," to find cases to cite in a legal briefing. When a judge asked Schwartz for copies of the cases cited in the brief, it was discovered that the cases weren't real--they'd been fabricated by ChatGPT.
Egregious errors like this don't require a fundamental misunderstanding of how generative A.I. works, however. While applications like ChatGPT can save your company time on tasks that previously only humans could perform, it's important not to view the technology as a magical solution, as human oversight is nearly always required.
Here are three tips for how to approach generative A.I. without putting your company at risk.
Ensure that you can always take control.
In May, the National Eating Disorders Association was forced to suspend its chatbot, Tessa, which was designed to help users cultivate a positive body image. The initial version of Tessa wasn't built with A.I. but instead drew from a collection of pre-written responses. The chatbot worked without problems for a year until the vendor that built the bot allowed it to generate its own responses using generative A.I. Soon, Tessa began producing extremely problematic responses, such as suggesting that people with eating disorders exercise or diet to lose weight. This is an instance where an application powered by generative A.I. needs built-in controls so humans are always able to intervene. It's known as a human-in-the-loop system.
Trust, but verify.
Cisco Security, the cybersecurity arm of the digital communications giant, recently unveiled a new A.I.-powered tool called Policy Assistant that allows security and IT administrators to make changes to a network's security policies using natural language. If, for example, a new employee is being onboarded, the administrator could ask the A.I. assistant to give the new employee all the permissions associated with their new title, without having to interface with a complicated management system. After a request has been made, the system asks the administrator to confirm that the information being entered is exactly as requested. According to Jeetu Patel, Cisco's Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration, the app could probably work well enough without this extra verification step, but by requiring it, admins can save time and ensure that no errors get through.
Give algorithms autonomy only in low-risk situations.
While many applications of A.I. need a human in the loop, there are some that can function on their own. Recommendation engines used by companies like Netflix and Amazon, for example, analyze your viewing and purchasing history to determine what other content and products you might like. These engines aren't monitored using a human-in-the-loop system because the worst-case scenario is that the application recommends products or shows that users don't want. And when that does happen, many apps will let you flag inappropriate or unwanted content, so that you won't get recommended similar stuff in the future.