WEST BEND — The Hub is reopening for curbside pickup starting Monday after closing its doors temporarily due to the coronavirus.
The coffee shop, 303 Water St., has its current menu online, which will only be available for pickup — no patrons are allowed inside until further notice. While it has been difficult keeping doors closed to volunteers and community members alike, Executive Director Sue Millin said this is progress toward fully reopening.
“We know the sense of community is a big part of our coffee shop, but we’re not comfortable having the cafe open right now,” Millin said. “But we’re hoping that doing curbside, we can start building back up the community we are, and reimagine it for a little while until we can open our doors.”
And beyond bringing people together, the Hub also supports more than 50 nonprofit organizations, so its decision to close or partially reopen has far-reaching effects.
“Our coffee sales are important to furthering our mission as well, so the sooner we can get back to serving customers, the better,” Millin said. “It has a trickle-down effect to all the people we work with.”
Staff continues to work with the health department, she said, and have a coronavirus response team as well. The person making the food will not be the same one who is bringing it outside, Millin said; the roles will be separate and they will have the same staff rotating shifts together to limit contact.
“It’s really about our team, volunteers, guests, our families we go home to and the community we serve, and we’re thinking about all of those people when we make decisions,” Millin said.
The Hub is usually staffed with many volunteers, but that is not possible for the time being.
“We are not bringing our volunteers back at this time for curbside — it’s all very fluid and things are changing daily,” she said, “but we don’t feel comfortable bringing our volunteers in, so it will only be run by staff at this time.”
The caution is not taken lightly, Millin said, and has affected their expansion plans as well. The Hub purchased the entire building its in and will move forward on the project as it’s safe to do so. This has encouraged everyone to think outside the box, she said, to find the best ways to keep everyone safe yet connected.
“We’re a unique coffee shop to begin with and have a great sense of community, because we’re all going through this together, learning to navigate the new waters,” she said.
New curbside hours will be Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ordering online is more efficient than calling because the entire transaction can be done without contact.