WASHINGTON COUNTY — Several West Bend and Hartford businesses are joining more than 300 businesses across Wisconsin and Illinois participating in the 2020 Vintage Shop Hop on Oct. 2 and 3.
The Vintage Shop Hop is a self-guided road trip featuring vintage shops and ladies boutiques, as well as home decor shops, upscale consignment/used stores and vintage events across Illinois and Wisconsin.
In West Bend, participating stores include Over the Moon, Urban Farm Girl, Urban Bend Trends, West Bend Pilot Boutique and Unique Finds, All in Books, A Conversation Piece, Birch Hill Farm Antiques and Savoring Thyme.
In Hartford, Furnish Traders, Faith & Giggles, The She Shed, The Local Collective, Pamela’s Corner Boutique and Hen Picked Antiques are participating in the weekend-long event.
Several participating businesses are also offering discounts.
Over the Moon, 101 South Main Street, is offering a 20 percent discount on any one item during the sale.
Furnish Traders, 31 North Main Street, Hartford, is offering $5 off prints or paintings priced $30 or more.
A full list of participating businesses by region, special offers and a map can be found at the Vintage Shop Hop website at vintageshophop.blogspot.com/ or facebook.com/vintageshophopevent.