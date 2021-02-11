Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers this afternoon. High 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.