BROOKFIELD — Hydrite Chemical Co. announced it will move its headquarters to a new location in Brookfield — the Golf Parkway Corporate Center, within The Corridor mixed-use development along Bluemound Road. Hydrite is an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services. Its new offices will be 26,000 square feet larger than its current location at 300 Patrick Blvd.
Hydrite’s new office space will feature flexible floor plates with floor-to-ceiling windows, expansion capability, state-of-the-art design and exclusive amenities. The company will fully occupy a two-story office building, consisting of approximately 45,000 square feet.
Irgens has been hired to construct the building.
“We are fortunate to have a forward-thinking partner and legacy Milwaukee-area based company in Hydrite Chemical Company,” said Tom Irgens, executive vice president of Irgens. “Hydrite’s new state-of-the-art headquarters building will provide a modern, safe and healthy business environment for its continued growth.”
Golf Parkway Corporate Center, within The Corridor, consists of two newly designed, Class A office buildings. The Corridor, at Bluemound and Calhoun roads, also has retail, hotel and fitness businesses.
“As a long-standing Brookfield- based company, we are excited to locate our new headquarters building at The Corridor, where the location offers many amenities for our employees and customers,” said Paul Honkamp, chief executive officer of Hydrite Chemical Co. “Our new corporate headquarters facility is an investment in our future.”
Kahler Slater will serve as the project architect and CG Schmidt will be the general contractor.
Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states.