BUTLER — I/O Technologies recently completed a move from Germantown to Butler and expanded its software development team with two programmers.
The new office for the source custom software and software support solutions business, is at 4825 N. 125th St. The office is closer to local clients and offers room to expand, said Jeanie Martin, company president, in a statement.
“Our new office provides myriad benefits including a central location, more inhouse meeting space for client visits, and room to grow as business evolves,” she said. “The office also has a fireproof room for servers, offering added protection for us and our clients, which was a tremendous incentive for the relocation.”
I/O Technologies, founded in 1994, was headquartered in Germantown since 2007. The office transfer was made in one day, with no service interruption to clients.
Added to the team are programmers Samuel Marshall and Andrew Valdez.
Marshall worked in microbiology for nearly five years before a career change to software development.The author of several scientific papers, Marshall joins I/O Technologies after earning an associate’s degree in software and web development from Waukesha County Technical College. He holds a B.S. in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Valdez is a graduate of UW-La Crosse with a B.S. in computer science. He brings customer service experience, having worked for a beverage distributor and retail grocery store.