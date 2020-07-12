HARTFORD — An electrical fire just a couple of weeks after opening the landmark Mickey’s Frozen and Fresh Custard for the season caused a bump in the road for the business’s new owners, Brett and Lauren Lutz.
The couple bought the business at 675 Grand Ave. on June 1. But on June 18 — during one of the business’s well-known Classic Car Nights held on Thursdays during the summer — near closing time smoke was seen coming from the drive-in’s roof near the “Mickey’s” sign. Firefighters quickly arrived and put out the fire, but damage kept the business closed until July 1 so repairs and some minor remodeling could be completed. The business is also still waiting for its iconic sign to be placed back on the roof after being repaired.
Lauren said she grew up in Hartford and lived in the city from third grade until she graduated from high school. She said when she was little her family would take bike rides across the city to visit Mickey’s, particularly when the flavor of the day was chocolate peanut butter chocolate, her father’s favorite.
'I worked at Mickey’s for all four years while I was in high school. I just really, really loved working there and I got to know the owners very well. We relocated to Florida for several years and we actually joked then that the only way we’d move back to Wisconsin is if we took over Mickey’s,” Lutz said. “We always visited there when we came back and it was a place with a lot of memories for me and for us. When we came back the owner mentioned she was thinking of selling. I thought then that you can’t just sell it to anyone, you should sell it to us.”
That’s how the Lutz family became the new owners of the restaurant, which began business in 1957 and was known then as Sean Christman’s Pines Drive- In. Julie and Mike Groh purchased the business in 1993. About eight years later the Mueller family became the new owners.
“I primarily run it, Brett still has his other full-time job and we have our two little kids, Griffin and Ourson,” Lutz said. “The summer has been very, very busy. We are very lucky.”
During Maxwell Street Day in Hartford on Wednesday the business partnered with the Washington County Restaurant Facebook group and gave away 200 scoops of frozen custard.
The drive-in continues to serve the specialties it has been well known for throughout its history – Chicago hot dogs, frozen custard and sandwiches as well as large jugs or containers of Mickey’s Take-Home Custard.
And despite the coronavirus pandemic scare, area residents and visitors are still making sure they stop and have some of the famous treats at Mickey’s.
“It’s just such a special place and we’re so happy to be the owners,” Lutz said. “There are so many memories here for us and for people who lived here and still live in the area. It means so much to us and I know to the people in the community. Customers talk to us about the memories they have about Mickey’s.”