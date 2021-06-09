Improv comedy club set to open Aug. 20 in The Corners

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — After a pandemic-related delay, Improv is expecting to make its comedy club debut in Wisconsin in The Corners of Brookfield on Aug. 20.
The 13,049-square-foot entertainment venue, located on the lower level of the northeast side of the town center, features two live performance stages with full food and bar service. Entertainment it will bring to the greater southeast Wisconsin community will include some of the top comedians in the industry, according to the announcement. The venue will also focus on discovering and empowering local talent through open mic nights, showcases and performance spotlights.
“We know the greater Milwaukee community and beyond has been anticipating our opening since we first announced our debut in Wisconsin, and we’re thrilled that the time has finally come to open our doors,” said Alireza Ghaemian, CEO of Improv owner Levity Live. “If there was ever a time for the community to come together for abundant laughs over great drinks and delicious food, it’s now, and we can’t wait for our neighbors to experience Improv.” The venue’s comedian talent lineup for mid-August through early December shows will be announced mid-June and tickets will go on sale in late June. Those who sign up for more information at www.Improv.com/Milwaukee will have the first opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets for all Improv shows before general public tickets go on sale.
Improv Milwaukee will be the company’s 25th location nationwide.
“Improv adds an all new entertainment offering to the area with a caliber and variety of shows that I think all will enjoy,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC. “The team is finalizing an amazing opening lineup of talent for the Wisconsin debut and we’re thrilled for the community to soon see celebrity and soon-to-be famous comedic talent at The Corners.”
The Corners of Brookfield is located on Bluemound Road near Barker Road.