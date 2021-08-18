TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Laughter will soon be heard in The Corners of Brookfield when the Improv comedy club opens its doors on Friday.
The 13,049-square-foot entertainment venue has two live performance stages.
In addition to live performances, Improv will serve food and beverages.
According to a press release, the venue will “bring some of the top comedians in the industry to southeastern Wisconsin, in addition to focusing on discovering and empowering new, local talent.”
The lineup announced for the Town of Brookfield location includes famous favorites and experimental comedians, including Steve Byrne, Anjelah Johnson, DL Hughley, Steve Rannazzisi, Moses Storm, Tim Dillon, Bob Saget and more.
The 402-seat showroom features a variety of tables and chairs for general admission seating, as well as VIP booths. A retractable wall allows Improv the flexibility to divide the space into the “Showroom” and “The Lab,” which is a smaller, black box theater space for programming developmental and experimental comedy acts, plus special events.
Steve Byrne is set to perform Friday and Saturday at Improv, 20110 Lower Union St.
For more information, go to https://improv.com/milwaukee.