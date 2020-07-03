HARTFORD — IMT Insurance, a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest, recently collaborated with its Independent Insurance Agents to support COVID-19 relief efforts in their communities.
Agencies made donations across six states, ranging from $250 to $1,000. Through IMT’s Month of Giving program, Agency donations were matched by IMT, dollar-for-dollar, totaling more than $37,000.
IMT hosted the Month of Giving program because of immediate need for relief. IMT’s donation match supports a shared commitment to supporting local businesses, food banks, nonprofits and programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hartford Food Pantry and Ruby’s Pantry, submitted by R.S. Semler & Associates Insurance, Inc., were two of the 2020 IMT Month of Giving recipients.