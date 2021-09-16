GRAFTON — Jim Brunnquell has not only seen a lot of changes in recent decades, he’s had a hand in guiding it, serving as village president for the past 20 years.
“We have become a full service community,” he said.
From hotels to restaurants, shopping and more, “We have a lot of different amenities for people who want to visit or live in the village,” he said.
In addition to hospitality, the village is in process of finishing up downtown redevelopment efforts that have been ongoing since 1999. A new downtown park, Paramount Plaza, recognizes the village’s history as home to Paramount Records in the early 20th century.
“It was more than just blues. it was country music, it was big band, it really crossed musical genres but it’s mostly known for the blues,” Brunnquell said. “We actually have a piano like a walk of fame in the style of a keyboard piano in Paramount Plaza and we’ve honored people who recorded in the village of Grafton in the 1900s and described them in the black keys.”
An increase in new homes is bringing in more people, who need more amenities, from the first Costco and Meijer stores in the region to a new Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Crumbl cookie store coming soon.
A full slate of events throughout the year includes weekly concerts in Veterans Memorial Park, the Giro d’ Grafton bike races in June, among the larger Independence Day celebrations and Christmas parades in the area, a Fall Into Grafton event next month, regular food truck events means there is no shortage of festive activities. He pointed out access to natural features like the Milwaukee River and Interurban Trail, as well.
“These are just amenities in the village that make it a nice place to be,” Brunnquell said. “What we strive to do is fulfill what our brand is, and our brand is ‘Quality life, naturally.’ I think if you kind of look at the holistic approach of how we provide services and amenities to our residents and with the natural resources and with the type of great citizens we have I think it really lends itself to that brand.”
In Grafton, the village, town and school district all share the same logo and brand, he said.
“That’s how integrated we are. We like to think of Grafton as a state of mind, not something separated by boundaries.”