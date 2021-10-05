Gas prices continue to rise across the nation as demand continues to increase the price of crude oil, according to data released Monday by AAA.
According to the organization, gas prices rose two cents to $3.20, “a level not seen since October 2014.”
The cost for crude oil remains above $73 bbl.
“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But, there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 200,000 bbl to 221.8 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also rose from 8.90 million b/d to 9.4 million b/d, more than a 5% increase.
However, according to the EIA, oil and natural gas production was lower than pre-pandemic levels during the same quarter in 2019. This tightened supply is helping keep crude prices above $73 per barrel and preventing pump prices from taking their usual seasonal swoon. On Monday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.20, two cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than a year ago.
In Wisconsin, the average cost for a gallon of gas was $3.02, which is the same as a week ago, but quite a bit more than the average of $2.03 one year ago.
In Milwaukee on Monday, drivers could expect to pay on average $3 per gallon of gas, compared to $1.98 a year ago.