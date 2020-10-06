MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin will present “Election 2020” Oct. 16 at the Wisconsin Club. The event will take place from 7-9 a.m. and plated breakfast will be served.
IBAW Executive Director Steve Kohlmann will moderate an expert panel on the election including Scott Manley of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Jeff Mayer of WisPolitics and Rick Esenberg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
“We’re just a short time from a major election that will likely impact the course of the United States either to the left or to the right,” Kohlmann said. “Will protests impact the election? Will a new Supreme Court Justice be seated and if so, will that impact the election? And locally, how will Governor Evers’ mask mandate extension help or hurt businesses in Wisconsin?”
IBAW members will meet for an in-person meeting at the Wisconsin Club. Due to the COVID-19 situation, advance registration is required. Seating will be limited at the event. Seating at tables will be spaced according to social distancing. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
To register, visit www.IBAW.com.
For additional information, contact Kohlmann at IBAWOffice@gmail.com.