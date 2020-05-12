MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin is calling on Gov. Tony Evers to immediately end his Safer at Home Order, which has closed thousands of businesses.
The document released Monday says that Evers created the stay-at-home mandate in order to “flatten the curve” of the spread of coronavirus, which the IBAW said has happened, citing data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that as of Monday there were fewer than 335 COVID patients throughout Wisconsin.
“To date, the number of unemployed in our state approaches a staggering 500,000 people which equates to an unemployment rate of nearly 18% which continues to grow every week,” the IBAW document reads. “The governor’s prohibition on economic activity has cost Wisconsin business owners and its residents tens of millions of dollars in lost income. A continued lockdown will unnecessarily cause permanent harm to thousands of businesses and it will result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue for the state and municipalities, thus stressing school budgets and vital social services.”
The IBAW goes on to urge Evers and the state Legislature to “trust the citizens of Wisconsin to carefully and responsibly return to our daily activities with safeguards in place.”
The group also asks that the Safer at Home Order be lifted immediately.