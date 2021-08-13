Indulgence Chocolatiers coming to The Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced Thursday the addition of Indulgence Chocolatiers to the Town Center, set to open this fall.
The 1,184-square-foot space, located between Goddess & The Baker and Le Macaron on High Street, will feature a variety of handcrafted artisan confections that the chocolatier is famous for, including truffles, chocolate bars, cocoa mix, toffee and more. The Corners of Brookfield announced the news in a press release.
“For a while now we’ve wanted to bring our chocolate to more of greater Milwaukee,” said Julie Waterman, owner and chocolatier at Indulgence Chocolatiers. “Not only was the location of The Corners perfect, but it offers a vibrant community that we are thrilled to be a part of. We’re excited to welcome the Brookfield community and beyond into our store to experience our chocolate.”
Construction will begin on Indulgence Chocolatiers in September. This will be the store’s third location, joining storefronts in Shorewood and Walker’s Point.
“We have been looking for an exceptional chocolatier to add to our tenant mix for some time and are thrilled that we found that local partner in Indulgence Chocolatiers, bringing their European, handcrafted skill and the finest ingredients to the Corners and our customers. Julie and her team bring incredible craftsmanship, skill and passion to what they do, and we can’t wait to welcome them to the Town Center,” Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners, LLC, said.