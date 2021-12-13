FILE - A driver fills a tank at a gas station Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Marysville, Wash. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a variety of reasons. And they don't see a repeat of the 1970s or early 1980s, when inflation ran above 10% for frighteningly long stretches. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)