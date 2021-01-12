TOWN OF GRAFTON — The first step has been approved for a vineyard to be established in the Town of Grafton on Ulao Parkway.
The Town of Grafton’s Plan Commission last week approved a certified survey map to reconfigure three parcels into two properties at the southeast corner of Ulao Parkway and Highway 32. The land is owned by We Energies, according to town documents, and totals about 35 acres.
The application was brought forward by Richard and Laura Weber, who have an agreement with We Energies for one of the parcels once the new property configuration is finalized.
The Webers, through their LLC called AV Land Holdings, plan to purchase the 19.653-acre lot 1 created by the certified survey map. The second lot would continue to be owned by We Energies; the CSM was brought forward to allow the purchase, as the full 35 acres was more than the Webers are currently prepared to buy. “The two lots are currently zoned agricultural A-2 and we intend to keep that zoning in place for lot 1 by continuing agricultural practices on the land, including planting vines to grow grapes,” the Webers wrote in a project narrative submitted to the Town of Grafton.
The Plan Commission did not discuss the item before voting on Wednesday. The staff report connected to the item included a staff recommendation for approval, and a note that the application aligns with the “goals, objectives and policies” of the town’s comprehensive plan and outdoor recreation plan.
According to previous town discussions on the matter, the Webers intend to establish a winery on the Ulao Road property. Under a new Town of Grafton ordinance, approved by the Town Board in December, agricultural properties can obtain conditional use permits to allow commercial uses connected to and supporting the primary agricultural use.
With the Webers’ plan to establish the allowed agricultural use of a vineyard on the property, a winery building producing and selling wine from the vineyard’s grapes would be such an ancillary use, conditionally allowed under the new ordinance. The Webers will have to submit a separate application to obtain a conditional use permit for a winery, once they get to that stage of their project.
The Plan Commission in December had rejected an earlier CSM application because the property layout in the first version did not comply with town code. Town Chairman Lester Bartel said that the new application met requirements and therefore passed quickly, as the commission was already familiar with the overall plan and only needed a CSM that met the town’s code.