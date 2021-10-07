Inn at Pine Terrace sold in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — The Inn at Pine Terrace is closing its doors on Oct. 10 after it was sold, according to a statement on its website.
The iconic bed and breakfast has been in operation for the last 35 years. The post mentions the actual timeframe is closer to 100 years if the summer resort era of the hotel is counted.
“I have always said that the best part of this bed and breakfast business has been meeting nice people,” owner John Gresley said. “I will miss seeing my innkeeping family… (bed and breakfast) guests, some who have become friends, innkeeper colleagues, the Oconomowoc business community, and my Pine Terrace neighbors.
“Those are family members I will never forget.”
Gresley said in an interview with the Enterprise that he decided he wanted to sell the Inn after his wife Ruth died late last year.
“It wasn’t the same being here without her,” Gresley said.
Gresley said the new owners told him that they plan on doing some renovations over the winter and reopening and continuing to operate the inn in the spring.
The Inn at Pine Terrace is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. It was originally built as a private summer home for Peter and Henry Schuttler in 1879. The brothers were wagon builders and the house would stay in the family for 40 years and play host to notable visitors throughout that time, according to the inn’s website.
In 1920, the property was sold and became Pine Terrace Resort and the house became the centerpiece of the over 150 acres of Fowler Lake frontage, the website states.
Over 60 years later in 1986, $1.5 million was spent to restore the inn to its “original grandeur,” the website states.
Gresley said in his post on the website that he is looking forward to spending more time with family and traveling.
“I want to sleep in the desert. You know, the ‘stars’ thing,” Gresley said in his statement. “The beach is beckoning — the ocean beach, not the lake beach — no offense to the lakes. I’m just ready for a new adventure.”