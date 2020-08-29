WAUKESHA — Innio’s Waukesha location will release the last of its manufacturing workers, 22 employees, on Aug. 31, since beginning the company’s move to Canada in 2018.
Michelle Neira, senior communications manager for Innio Waukesha, said production at its manufacturing facilities will continue in Welland. The manufacturing facility in Waukesha will remain; however, there will be no manufacturing occurring at the facility at this point, she said.
“The (Waukesha manufacturing) folks who were employed at this point, we are releasing them until we decide if we’re going to repurpose the plant,” she said.
Neira said the Waukesha facility is the headquarters for Waukesha Innio, which remains open.