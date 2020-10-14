Inpro Corp. receives flag award

Pictured from left to right are: Brian S. Barrett, M-K Chapter captain-of-the-guard; Phil Ziegler; and Don Skarda.

 Photo courtesy of Inpro

MUSKEGO — On Sept. 30, the WISSAR presented its Flag Award to Inpro Corp., S80-W18766 Apollo Drive, Muskego.

This award was presented to Inpro because it displays the U.S. flag properly and in a prominent location.

 