Inpro Corp. receives flag award

Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 1:43 pm
Pictured from left to right are: Brian S. Barrett, M-K Chapter captain-of-the-guard; Phil Ziegler; and Don Skarda.
MUSKEGO — On Sept. 30, the WISSAR presented its Flag Award to Inpro Corp., S80-W18766 Apollo Drive, Muskego.
This award was presented to Inpro because it displays the U.S. flag properly and in a prominent location.