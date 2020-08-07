MUSKEGO — Inpro Corp. is the first company in Wisconsin to receive a Fitwel building certification. Inpro earned a Fitwel 1-star rating with a score of 90 points across seven health-impact categories.
To earn a Fitwel 1-star rating, Inpro: increased physical activity, occupant safety, reduced morbidity and absenteeism, supported social equity, feelings of well-being, impact on community health and provided healthy food options.
Fitwel was created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. Its mission is to create healthy and productive work environments.
Inpro Corp. is a global provider of architectural products for building professionals. Visit inpro.com for more information.