Introducing Sally the Robot

OCONOMOWOC — The future of salad bars may be in Oconomowoc as Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly has introduced Sally the Robot, an automated salad bar machine.
Sally is an invention from Chowbotics, a company “using advanced robotics to make fresh, nutritious food easy.”
The large machine sits near the deli area at the Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly and is meant to act as an alternative to traditional salad bars as they have been closed due to the pandemic.
Co-owner of Fox Bros. Pat Fox said without a salad bar, Piggly Wiggly only offers a few different prepackaged salads that doesn’t allow for customers to mix and match what kind of salad they want.
“With Sally the Robot, there’s 22 ingredients in the machine and with the 22 ingredients, there’s numerous choices that they can make,” Fox said. “Customers can customize salad and pick their own ingredients or can pick a preset salad that will use the recipes that are preprogrammed.”
As Fox mentioned, Sally is filled with 22 different ingredients, of which customers can choose six for their salad. Sally also keeps track of how full the containers of salad components are and when they need to be replaced before they go bad.
When an ingredient has been inside the machine for too long, it sends a notification to the deli team at Piggly Wiggly that the product needs to be replaced.
Mara Behrens, Chowbotics vice president of design and marketing, said the idea for Sally came from a desire to connect people with the food they love.
“Sally offers a solution for the foodservice industry to meet the growing desire for fresh food while keeping up with the diverse needs of consumers who have specific nutritional preferences and goals,” Behrens said.
Part of the appeal of Sally is that the food can stay fresh for longer and is more hygienic. Sally is able to stay colder than typical salad bars which allows for less waste and is airtight so that customers can’t dig through the ingredients to get pieces they want.
“Keeping the food cool inside is a big thing,” Piggly Wiggly Assistant Manager Dan Romero said. “Even in winter, the heat blowing in still manages to up the temperature of the salad bar and constantly lettuce would go bad faster. It’s nice to everything chilled at all times.”
Fox salad bar sales are already better after debuting Sally a few weeks ago.
Behrens said even before COVID, the demand for food robots was rapidly increasing.
“The onset of the pandemic has only accelerated the adoption of food robots like Sally,” Behrens said. “As a result, food robots have moved from niche to necessity. Sally is already prevalent in grocery stores, hospitals, and universities where foodservice teams are replacing closed food bars to continue customizable meal service anytime, anywhere.”
As for those who might say that Sally is taking a job away from a worker, Piggly Wiggly Deli Team Lead Jessica Smith said that the amount of work to prepare the salad bar and to prepare Sally is the exact same. Workers still need to cut and prepare the food to be utilized by Sally.
Behrens said he thinks Sally is popular because people love the ability to customize.
“Sally is fun!” Behrens said. “People enjoy stepping back to watch the robotic magic happen as Sally assembles a meal right before their eyes.”