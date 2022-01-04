PORT WASHINGTON — Inventors Brewpub recently announced its plans for a bigger brewery and kitchen at 305 E. Washington St.
“The evolution of an invention usually goes from version 1.0 to 2.0,” said founder Adam Draeger. “The next version of our brewpub has so many improvements. We are developing a new facility closer to the heart of downtown. It will be a place where large and small groups gather in community. Imagine year-round special events, cultural activities, wedding receptions, great food and beverages including house-made beer and sodas. Downtown Port Washington is currently without a large meeting space for events like wedding receptions, conferences and indoor concerts. The loss of the Viking Room, Newport Shores and other iconic Port Washington venues has created a gap that needs filling.”
The new location is just two blocks from its current site at 435 N. Lake St. The new 25,000 square-feet, two-story facility is being designed to gather sunlight during cold winter days while opening to the exterior during warmer weather, according to a press release from Inventors Brewpub. It will embrace the harbor, lake, and the surrounding neighborhood while bringing additional visitors to the downtown throughout the year. Key elements include:
- 2,000 square-feet, 10-barrel craft brewery.
- 3,200 square-feet restaurant/ bar seating 160 guests with additional outdoor seating (80 exterior dining spots).
- 250 seat event space on the lower level with an additional 100 seats on the mezzanine above.
- Bride and Groom rooms doubling as green rooms for performance groups.
- 8,500 square feet available office space on second level.
The new Inventors Brewpub facility will increase the assessed valuation of the property by approximately $5 million, boosting city tax revenues proportionately, according to the press release.
“The expansion of our business in Port Washington is intentional,” Draeger said. “We want to continue to be a Port Washington business, support our employees and grow our offerings for our existing and future customers. We will be growing a local business, increasing options in the downtown and becoming a Great Lakes destination.”
Draeger stated they plan to open the new facility in the spring of 2023.
“We will have to expand our staff substantially and anticipate the leased 8,500 sq. ft. office space will bring additional people to the downtown area on a daily basis as well,” he said.