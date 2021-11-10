HARTFORD — Almost a month after a Sept. 11 fire completely destroyed the Culver’s restaurant at 1570 E. Sumner St., investigators have found both a point of origin and a probable cause related to the blaze.
According to a press release from the Hartford Fire and Rescue Department, last week, fire investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, fire department and the insurance carrier were all at the site of the Culver’s restaurant.
The investigation found that the cause of the fire was accidental and it originated in the kitchen area.
“At this time, investigators feel the most probable cause of the fire is spontaneous combustion of the cooking oil,” according to the press release. “Cooking oil is known to spontaneously combust if not handled properly and has led to many fires in the past. The Hartford Fire and Rescue Department wants to emphasize the importance of reading and following the directions on all products especially those that contain ‘Risk of Fire’ content.”
A new Culver’s location is in the works in the city at the former Ponderosa Steakhouse, 1285 E. Sumner St.
The new building comes in at 4,648 square feet and will have a total of 38 parking spaces, according to landscape notes sent to city officials.
Plans for the new location show a two-lane drive-thru. There would be a main entrance along Novak Street leading to the drive-thru area.
A patio area is also planned for the new location.
A zoning variance for the new site was officially approved last week, which was the first hurdle to building the new restaurant.
The building plan required an exception to the standard setback requirement; the underlying zoning normally requires the building to be at least 40 feet from the street, but the board approved a variance of 25 feet.