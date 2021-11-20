BROOKFIELD — After sitting vacant for some time, the former Boston Store property at Brookfield Square is set to get some revitalization.
The firm seeking to breath new life into the space is Irgens Partners, LLC, no strangers to development in Brookfield. The Hydrite Chemical building and large office building with Miliman, Inc. as the major tenant are both Irgens properties.
Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto said he spoke with Irgens officials about the project Friday.
“I think there’s a lot of planning that needs to go on yet but I think principally they’re looking at office space,” he said.
As of now, the plan is for a three-building campus with green space and a parking structure with at least 300,000 square feet of office space — some portion of which will be dedicated to the medical industry. The existing Boston Store building will be torn down.
Brookfield Director of Community Development Dan Ertl said green space “is an important element in suburban office parks moving forward... The industry’s asking for amenities, not just a building.”
Irgens Executive Vice President Tom Irgens said the firm finds the location attractive for a number of reasons. “It’s right on the corner of Bluemound Road and Moorland which are both highly trafficked corridors,” he said, and being close to the mall itself is a “significant amenity for office tenants and medical users alike.”
The development will be near Brookfield’s new conference center as well as entertainment amenities like WhirlyBall, Marcus Theatres’ Movie Tavern, as well as a wide selection of restaurants — nearby hotels offer a commercial boost, too.
All Boston Store locations closed in 2018 following the bankruptcy of its troubled parent group Bon-Ton Stores.
Irgens has already signed a contract, and is anticipating the finalization of details by the end of the year.