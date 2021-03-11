Irgens VP to discuss post-COVID office environment

MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin will host Dave Arnold, executive vice president of Irgens, who will present “What Does a Commercial Real Estate Developer See for a Post-COVID Office Environment?”
The meeting will be held on March 19 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.
A plated breakfast will be served.
“The pandemic has changed the way America — and the world — does businesses. While more people are working from home than ever, commercial real estate is vital to the economic health of a region. Will the work-fromhome trend continue? What does the future hold for commercial real estate and its occupiers? The answers in this presentation might surprise you,” said Steve Kohlmann, executive director of IBAW.
Kohlmann said Arnold’s presentation will discuss the commercial real estate market and the health of the construction industry.
During the meeting, “10 Minutes With” will present Deborah Kerr, candidate for state superintendent of public instruction.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, advance registration is required. Seating will be limited at the event. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
For additional information, contact Kohlmann via email at IBAWOffice @gmail.com.