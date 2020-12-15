The holidays are the perfect time to indulge in a sweet, creamy delectable treat and Dena’s Specialty Candy, 3425 Jackson Drive in Jackson, is the destination for chocolatey treats for gifts or to enjoy yourself.
Owner Dena Prange used to make turtles for friends and family at Christmastime and 21 years ago she started selling turtles to friends, family and people that she knew at the grocery store.
“It was crazy, next thing you know I’m making other candies and going to a lot of craft shows. Then a friend suggested I do an open house. I did it and sent out 300 postcards and I couldn’t believe the response. So no more craft fairs and I started selling candy here in my home,” Prange said.
Prange’s basement is commercially licensed, with annual inspections. “My entire great room in my house is our showroom,” said Prange. “I think it’s so different from what people think. People think we would have a few pieces wrapped up in a baggie. Everything we package is made for gift giving, except for individual turtles.”
Dena’s only sells candy for Easter, during the fall and Christmas. The best selling candies are of course, the turtles, the pecan brittle and the deluxe nut brittle, an impressive combination of cashews, pecans, pistachios, almonds and macadamia nuts.
“I’m off the other six or seven months and I love it, I have a big yard and I love working in my yard,” Prange said.
Dena’s Christmas Open House days are through Friday, Dec. 18. At the Open House you'll meet friendly people, have room to shop and will receive a free gift. To attend, register online at www.denascandy.com.
“What we decided to do because we can’t have a lot of people in the house due to COVID is on the website go to Sign Up Genie to sign up for half-hour slots and only four people are allowed every half-hour,” Prange said. “You have to wear a mask when you come in.”
Everything at Dena's Specialty Candy is handmade, hand-packaged and they don’t use machines.
“It’s made with a lot of love. I think with the packaging we just take a lot of pride in what we do. We’re happy here. People who work with me love it. They tell me this is their fun job,” Prange said.
Dena’s Candy is giving people the option for curbside pick up and shipping.
For more information and hours go to www.denascandy.com or call 262-677-0623.