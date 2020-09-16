It’s Richfield Dining Week throughout Washington County

RICHFIELD — With no local chamber of commerce, village officials and local restaurants are coming together in September to publicize the variety of unique eating establishments doing business in Richfield.
For the third straight year the village is holding its annual Richfield Dining Week.
“We have tremendous restaurants; restaurants that are regional attractions from all over the place. Since we don’t have a chamber of commerce, this is something that as a staff we can do,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy.
To further publicize and promote the idea, Washington County Executive Joshua Schoemann on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 14-Sept. 20 as Richfield Dining Week throughout the county.
“This year it was even more important for us to do it just because of all of the difficulties restaurant owners and small businesses owners are going through in Wisconsin due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Healy said. “It is growing every year, this year we will have nine restaurants involved.”
Healy said they try to time the event with the fall colors.
“On any given weekend there’s thousands of visitors coming through the area and there’s also a number of craft fairs that are held around the same time,” Healy said. “We’re going to be working with property owners so we can put signs about the restaurants at major intersections in the village. All the businesses participating will have their own signs in front of their business to let the public know they can go there and get dining specials all week long.”
In the proclamation, Schoemann invited Washington County residents to experience “Richfield Dining Week with various dine-in and carry-out options to consider.”
“Many of the participating restaurants have received national, statewide and regional exposure for their exceptional food and charming atmosphere being nestled in the rolling hills of the Kettle Moraine,” Schoemann said in the proclamation.
Healy said each of the participating restaurants will have a week of specials they are promoting to give people a taste or flavor of their cuisine.
“So Badger Burger Company, which is a new place in town, has a special. Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub has a jerked turkey leg and a Wisconsin pasty,” Healy said. “It’s a diverse grouping of food offerings for people.”
Restaurants taking part in this year’s event include: Joe Mama’s, Sloppy Joe’s, La Cabana, Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub, Kettle Hill Golf Course, Fat Charlie’s, the Sawmill Inn and Pub, Badger Burger Company and the Stillery.
Charlie Jones, owner of Fat Charlie’s in Richfield, said earlier he’s looking forward to participating in the special week.
“Richfield has done a great job developing the downtown. Getting all the eateries in town to take part is a great idea,” Jones said. “We hope everyone will enjoy it. We want everyone to see all the great places there are in the downtown.”
Jones said having all the restaurants participating is a great idea.
“We plan to have specials that week, but our hamburgers and our world famous pizzas are big for us,” Jones said.