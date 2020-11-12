Items to grace your home

OCONOMOWOC — Beth Johnson was raised by her mother and grandmother to be a strong woman who didn’t follow normal societal norms when she was growing up. They told her that she could be whatever she wanted to be as a woman.
Johnson is a psychologist by practice and ran the Lakefront Wellness Center for 20 years before deciding to reduce her business and try to sell her building at 521 S. Westover St. earlier this year.
But after the pandemic hit, she didn’t receive enough interest in her building to continue trying to sell it.
Instead, Johnson decided she wanted to help women business owners have a chance at pursuing their dreams by offering month-tomonth leases on spaces in her building, something not often heard of in the business world, she said.
“That was my way to help ladies who are trying to start their businesses,” Johnson said. “It’s something lower risk for new business owners.”
Johnson said she understands the risks and the struggles associated with being a woman and a mother while trying to open your own business.
An article from investopedia. com notes that nearly half of all businesses fail within the first five years.
“People have great ideas, but it takes a lot of time, diligence and persistence to make it work and that first five years is all about cost,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she had three tenants take her up on leases and decided she would become the fourth in the building to get in touch with her artistic and decorator side.
Her business is called Carol Ann Gracerie and pays homage to her past and her future. Her mother’s name was Carol Werner, her grandmother’s name was Ann Meinzer and her daughter’s name is Hannah Johnson — Hannah is derived from the Hebrew word for grace.
“I’m 53 and was born right around the time of women’s liberation as that was taking place and I was born in a time when women were less than and didn’t have as much opportunities,” Johnson said. “For them to believe and empower me that way and not tell me to look pretty so I’d get a husband, they wanted me to go to college and didn’t set the normal limits.
“For their name to be in the title is the foundational idea of women can be anything they want to be.”
Carol Ann Gracerie will be a two-fold business with Johnson offering resale items, as well as new items from artists.
Johnson said she has always shopped at estate sales and garage sales for items she could repurpose and make as a nice decoration for her home or her business.
One of the rooms currently set up in Carol Ann Gracerie is made up entirely of repurposed items. “It’s kind of an amalgam of resale items,” Johnson said. “The idea is that it caters to people who need to decorate on a budget and they don’t really know how to decorate and what goes together.”
To help those people, Johnson said she plans on trying to help customers decorate their homes with items she has. She said customers can show her what space they want to decorate and try to curate items to fit the feel of the room.
In addition to the resale items, Johnson is going will display items from local artists in another room, as well as the center space of the store.
“We’re going to jury what art we want and they are invited to bring it here and display it,” she said.
Johnson said she is in the middle of renovating the space and is going to spend the next couple of months designing a website, branding, purchasing product and refining the look of the space.
And Johnson’s generosity has already paid off as her tenants in the building are eager to help.
“They were thankful and excited (to receive their lease), but also they have been asking me what they can do to help and how we can work together,” Johnson said. “There’s that spirit of community rather than just seeing them as a rent check.”
Johnson said she plans to open Carol Ann Gracerie in March. If you’re an interested artist, reach out to Johnson at carolannsgracerie@gmail.com