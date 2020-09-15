Ixonia board approves recommendation for natural gas conditional use permit

TOWN OF IXONIA – In a 3-1 vote, the Town Board decided to approve recommendation of a proposed conditional use permit for a liquid natural gas storage facility Monday night after multiple residents shared their thoughts.
Town Board members Brian Derge, Carl Jaeger and Perry Goetsch voted in favor while Jeff Taylor voted against; Peter Mark abstained, saying he owned stock that would make his vote a conflict of interest. The Jefferson County Board will still have to approve the project by majority vote.
The opposition of some residents was clear before the meeting began. Peggy Streich and a handful of others held signs marking their position against the development. Streich, an Ixonia resident of more than 40 years, voiced concerns over a school being close to the facility along with her own home. During public comment, most speakers were against the project, though not all.
Details of proposed development
The development, which would take up 25 acres of the 165-acre parcel it would sit on, aims to save We Energies customers money by storing natural gas and reserving its use for the coldest days of winter.
The facility itself would be within a mile of residential homes and Ixonia Elementary School. Some residents have voiced concern over that proximity.
The liquid natural gas storage facility allows the natural gas to be cooled to 260 degrees below zero at which point it becomes a liquid, taking up 1/600th of its volume as a gas. The facility would apparently save customers $200 million if approved and would be functional by 2023. We Energies said there will not be an increase in traffic in the area because only two to five employees would be working on site daily, but a traffic study will be conducted and preferred trucking routes determined. The company does not actually expect to truck gas out of the facility, and has noted a similar plant in Illinois has not shipped out natural gas in its about 50 year history. The site is close to We Energies pipelines, meaning relatively little new infrastructure will be needed to hook up the facility.
We Energies will also provide firefighting equipment onsite.
The project would see the town receive $550,000 per year over the life of the facility and Jefferson County would see $1.1 million in shared revenue payments as well as about 150 construction jobs over a two-year period. The alternative would be bringing in a new natural gas pipeline from Illinois, the company said.
According to a PowerPoint by We Energies, the facility will include a site-specific fire protection evaluation and emergency response plan with local fire departments as well as include a pipeline and hazardous materials safety administration setback area “to keep any impacts of an incident within the facility property boundaries.”
Dale Griebenow, the primary landowner in the project, said if his family wasn’t convinced of the safety of the development, they wouldn’t have agreed to sell the land.
Safety is “first and foremost in everything we do each and every day,” said Jennifer Bognar Zierer, a 22-year veteran of We Energies. “It’s ingrained in our company’s culture.”
In July, the Plan Commission heard a presentation of the project from We Energies with extended comments from citizens. Ultimately the Plan Commission voted 3-2 to recommend denial to the Town Board.
The board took up the issue again Monday.
Fire Chief Dave Schilling said he and Goetsch visited a similar facility in Illinois operated by We Energies. “It’s twice the size of what’s being proposed here,” he said. “Since 1965, they have not had one incident at that facility.” He added the facility receives fire service from a small volunteer department.
Taylor said he couldn’t vote “aye” and noted he spoke to 45 people about the development with only five voicing approval.
A Jefferson County committee will inspect the property Oct. 9 and a public hearing will be held at the Jefferson County Courthouse Oct. 15.
Derge emphasized some degree of change is ultimately inevitable. “Nothing has stayed the same in Ixonia, Oconomowoc or anywhere,” he said. “It’s called progress.”